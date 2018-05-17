CDC: It's safe to eat romaine lettuce again - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CDC: It's safe to eat romaine lettuce again

ATLANTA (RNN) – Hail Caesar, the E. Coli outbreak appears to the over.

Because of the time that’s gone by, there’s only a small chance anyone still has edible romaine lettuce that was contaminated with the bacteria.

“It is unlikely that any romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region is still available in stores or restaurants due to its 21-day shelf life,” the Food and Drug Administration said.

The last date of harvest was April 16.

Over the last week, 23 more people got ill.

“The most recent illnesses reported to CDC started when romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region was likely still available in stores, restaurants, and in peoples’ homes,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Since it began in March, the outbreak has sickened 172 people in 32 states, according to the CDC.

One death was reported in California.

