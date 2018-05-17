Judge denies bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge denies bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has cited strong evidence in denying bail to a Hong Kong businessman awaiting trial in a United Nations-linked bribery conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest rejected a $10 million bail package Thursday suggested by lawyers for Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho.

The 68-year-old Ho was arrested in November on charges he paid bribes so a Chinese energy conglomerate could secure business advantages.

Ho's lawyer says Ho wants to clear his name.

Once Hong Kong's home affairs secretary, Ho says he's not guilty of charges he conspired in October 2014 to bribe the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister.

Prosecutors say the Ugandan scheme emerged at the United Nations in New York when Uganda's current foreign minister served as president of the U.N. General Assembly.

