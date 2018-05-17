The Latest: Conservatives lining up to block House farm bill - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Conservatives lining up to block House farm bill

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promotes this year's renewal of the farm bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 17, 2018. GOP leaders have crafted the bill as a measure for tig...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the farm bill (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A key House Republican says conservative hardliners hoping to force progress on unrelated immigration issues are lining up to block passage of a major overhaul of farm subsidies and federal nutrition programs.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina is chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and says enough of his members are withholding support for the farm bill to block passage in a vote slated for Friday.

The farm bill is a priority for House GOP leaders, who are eager to showcase the farm bill's tougher work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients.

Meadows says that "the time is now" to deal with immigration and that the farm bill doesn't face a pressing deadline. He says farmers "want us to deal with immigration and the farm bill both."

___

11 a.m.

Food processors, soft drink manufacturers and candy makers are squaring off against the U.S. sugar industry in a familiar battle over a program that props up sugar prices.

The battle over the sugar program, a web of price supports, loans and tariffs that critics say gouges consumers, is one of the key battles in this year's farm bill, a five-year renewal of federal farm and nutrition policy.

GOP leaders are promoting this year's renewal of the measure as tightening work and job training requirements for food stamps. But the food stamp proposal has driven Democrats away from the bill, which means Republicans must pass the measure with minimal GOP defections. That puts pressure on past Republican critics of costly farm subsidies to vote for them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School bus ripped apart in dump truck crash, killing 2

    School bus ripped apart in dump truck crash, killing 2

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:02:57 GMT
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

  • Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:29:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:02:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano erupts anew, spews huge plume of ash into sky

    Hawaii volcano erupts anew, spews huge plume of ash into sky

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:02:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly