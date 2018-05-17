The Latest: Crews move school bus wrecked in deadly crash

(Manuel Absalon via AP). Emergency personnel respond to a crash after a school bus and dump truck collided, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a school bus crash with a dump truck in New Jersey (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Cleanup crews have moved the wreckage of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway, killing a student and a teacher.

The yellow school bus was carrying 38 students and seven adults when it crashed on Thursday, leaving it lying on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off and its steering wheel exposed.

Crews loaded the wrecked bus onto a flat-bed truck on Thursday night.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus had been taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene. A boy on the bus says the bus toppled over and people were "hanging from their seat belts."

Dozens of people from the bus and the truck driver have been hospitalized.

___

4:55 p.m.

A New Jersey school district whose bus was involved in a fatal highway collision with a dump truck has canceled all remaining school trips for this year.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene.

The yellow school bus was carrying 38 students and seven adults when it crashed Thursday, killing a student and a teacher.

A boy on the bus says the bus fell over and people were "hanging from their seat belts." The bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end shattered.

School district Superintendent Michele Robinson says there will be no more trips this year.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the school and says his heart is "broken by today's tragedy."

___

4:40 p.m.

Authorities say 45 people were on a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway, killing a student and a teacher.

The yellow school bus was carrying 38 students and seven adults Thursday when it crashed, leaving it on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end shattered.

A boy who was on the bus says the bus fell over and people were left "hanging from their seat belts." Some of the children were inside the bus and some were outside when first responders arrived.

Authorities say multiple people have been injured and hospitalized.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene.

___

4:20 p.m.

A New Jersey official says emergency responders helped save students involved in the fatal highway crash of a dump truck and a school bus on a field trip.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco praises the work and the effort of the emergency responders.

Gov. Phil Murphy says Thursday's crash killed a student and a teacher.

The yellow school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene.

The governor went to the school and says his heart is "broken by today's tragedy."

___

4:10 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed a student and a teacher.

A boy who was on the bus says the bus fell over and people were left "hanging from their seat belts."

The yellow school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene.

Authorities say multiple people have been injured and hospitalized.

The Democratic governor went to the school and says his heart is "broken by today's tragedy."

___

3:40 p.m.

A boy who was on a New Jersey school bus that collided with a dump truck says the bus fell over and people were left "hanging from their seat belts."

Prosecutors say multiple people were killed but haven't said how many.

Theo Ancevski says he was sitting in the fourth row from the front of the bus, which was taking students from East Brook Middle School to a historic site on Thursday. He says he thinks something hit a vehicle behind the bus. He says he "heard a scraping sound" and the bus "toppled over."

He says some people fled through the bus' rear exit and others escaped through the emergency exit in the roof.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says his heart is "broken."

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students to Waterloo Village, a historic site.

___

3:20 p.m.

A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.

The Morris County prosecutor's office confirms "there are fatalities as a result of this crash" but hasn't said how many.

The school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says his heart is "broken."

___

2:35 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's not investigating the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip at a New Jersey historic site.

The school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

Authorities say multiple people have been injured and hospitalized.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, near the crash scene.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy went to the school and says his heart is "broken."

The NTSB investigates civil transportation accidents, such as plane and train crashes.

___

2:10 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says his heart is "broken" by the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip at a state historic site.

The school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York.

Authorities say multiple people have been injured and hospitalized.

The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, near the crash scene.

The Democratic governor went to the school. He calls the crash a "tragedy."

___

This item has been corrected to show the governor went to the school, not the scene of the crash; it's unclear if he went to the scene.

___

1:30 p.m.

A New Jersey school district says that a school bus taking kids to a field trip was involved in a crash with a dump truck that left multiple people injured.

The Paramus school district said in a statement that the students were headed to the Waterloo Village historic site about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the East Brook Middle School.

State police say that an unknown number of children were on the bus and multiple victims have been sent to the hospital.

The bus was on its side on the median of the highway with its front end sheared off.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Seventh-grader Alejandro Garcia says that fellow students who had brothers and sisters on the bus started crying after news of the crash reached the school.

___

12:15 p.m.

A school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey had markings for a school district that had a scheduled class trip to a nearby historic site.

The bus that crashed on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Thursday morning was from the Paramus school district.

A fifth grade class in the district was scheduled to visit Waterloo Village about five miles from the crash site.

State police say that an unknown number of children were on the bus and multiple victims have been sent to the hospital.

The bus was on its side on the median of the highway with its front end sheared off.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

___

11:45 a.m.

State police in New Jersey say that an unknown number of children were on a bus that collided with a dump truck, sending multiple victims to the hospital.

The bus and truck collided on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday morning.

The bus was on its side on the median of the highway with its front end sheared off.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described it as a "horrific scene."

___

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off.

Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't known.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.