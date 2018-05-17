Anita Hill mentions #MeToo in university commencement speech - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Anita Hill mentions #MeToo in university commencement speech

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Anita Hill has referenced the #MeToo movement in her speech to Rutgers University-Camden law school graduates, saying "we can never as a society ignore it and pretend it doesn't exist."

The Brandeis University law professor urged the graduates to work for social justice in her address Thursday.

Hill brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas.

She says she tried to honor her hero Harriet Tubman by showing courage during that time.

School officials have said she was selected, in part, because she's a strong female role model.

Her speech comes as many of the nation's top colleges are featuring female commencement speakers.

Hill is scheduled to deliver two more speeches in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:29:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:13:37 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>

  • The Latest: Hawaii to hand out free masks for volcanic ash

    The Latest: Hawaii to hand out free masks for volcanic ash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:25:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:13:36 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>
    The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.More >>

  • Vermont drug importation program will need federal approval

    Vermont drug importation program will need federal approval

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:09:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:13:34 GMT
    Vermont's first-in-the-nation program to allow the wholesale importation of low-cost prescription drugs from Canada will need federal approval from skeptical Trump officials.More >>
    Vermont's first-in-the-nation program to allow the wholesale importation of low-cost prescription drugs from Canada will need federal approval from skeptical Trump officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly