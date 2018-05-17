Wynn completes $68 million pollution cleanup at casino site - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wynn completes $68 million pollution cleanup at casino site

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) - Wynn Resorts has removed nearly 1 million tons of contaminated sediment from the former chemical plant site where it's building a $2.5 billion Boston-area casino.

The final price tag was about $68 million, or more than double the $30 million previously estimated by the Las Vegas company.

Besides cleaning the 33-acre site in Everett, the company also cleaned up the Mystic River over 18 months.

Wynn says the higher costs come from "increased quality measures" as well as the addition of restaurants and other design changes.

The casino was recently rebranded Encore Boston Harbor following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Wynn says it will spend another $14 million creating a 6-acre harborwalk and park.

