BR EMS to hold moment of silence to honor fallen EMS providers

Baton Rouge EMS will be participating in a national moment of silence on Saturday, May 19, to honor the lives of 36 Emergency Medical Services personnel from across the U.S. who died in the line of duty in 2017.

LOUISIANA EMS DEATHS (Source: BR EMS)

23 deaths in the EMS field (*not all were on duty)

From April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018

This year, the National EMS Memorial Service, being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, will honor EMS practitioners who died in the line of duty in 2017, as well as some who suffered line of duty deaths in prior years and who had not been recognized for their selfless acts.

The National EMS Memorial Service Board is requesting that agencies observe 10 to 30 seconds of radio silence in solidarity with the National Memorial Service ceremony paying tribute to the fallen EMS providers.

NATIONAL MEMORIAL SERVICE

Saturday, May 19

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CT

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor

201 Waterfront St.

Oxon Hill, MD

“This formal memorial ceremony honoring our fallen EMS practitioners will be a moving tribute, complete with honor guards, testimonials, and music – it will be a celebration of the lives of those emergency service practitioners who gave the ultimate sacrifice while helping others in time of need,” said Jana Williams, president of the National EMS Memorial Service.

To watch the live stream of the National ceremony on Saturday, CLICK HERE.

The national moment of silence corresponds with the National Memorial Service.

NATIONAL MOMENT OF SILENCE

Saturday, May 19

6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CT

The National EMS Memorial Service Board is requesting that EMS agencies wishing to observe the moment of silence with the following script:



17:59:30 (Insert tones as applicable, wait five seconds)

“All units please stand by for a special message ...

17:59:40

“Attention all units operating on this frequency …

In conjunction with the National EMS Memorial Service now ongoing, this agency will observe a moment of radio silence in honor of those members of our Nation's Emergency Medical Services who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives in the line of duty.

Please standby unless you have an emergency”

18:00:00 (Begin Moment of Silence)

18:01:00 "This concludes the moment of silence, thank you. Please resume normal radio traffic."

The services and ceremonies are part of a three-day "Weekend of Honor," organized and hosted by the following volunteer-staffed organizations: National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, National EMS Memorial Service, and the National EMS Memorial Foundation.

