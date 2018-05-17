U.S. fertility rates hit record low in 2017

A new study suggests that moderate or even rigorous exercise won't slow mental decline in older people with dementia.More >>
Generic prescription drugs should be cheap, but prices for some have soared in the United States in recent years. Now a group of U.S. hospitals thinks it has a solution: a nonprofit drug maker.
Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.
For years, the drug Herceptin has helped women with an aggressive form of breast cancer beat the disease.
Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.
Depression is a big problem in women during and after pregnancy, but it's also a concern throughout the reproductive years.
There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.
Women don't need to have blocked arteries to experience a heart attack, a new study points out.
