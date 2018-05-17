Can exercise help curb dementia? One study says no

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
As more baby boomers age, deaths from Alzheimer's disease have jumped 55 percent, and in a quarter of those cases the heavy burden of caregiving has fallen on loved ones, U.S. health officials report.More >>
American women continue to wait longer to have children.More >>
American women continue to wait longer to have children.More >>
A new study suggests that moderate or even rigorous exercise won't slow mental decline in older people with dementia.More >>
A new study suggests that moderate or even rigorous exercise won't slow mental decline in older people with dementia.More >>
Generic prescription drugs should be cheap, but prices for some have soared in the United States in recent years. Now a group of U.S. hospitals thinks it has a solution: a nonprofit drug maker.More >>
Generic prescription drugs should be cheap, but prices for some have soared in the United States in recent years. Now a group of U.S. hospitals thinks it has a solution: a nonprofit drug maker.More >>
Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.More >>
Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.More >>
For years, the drug Herceptin has helped women with an aggressive form of breast cancer beat the disease.More >>
For years, the drug Herceptin has helped women with an aggressive form of breast cancer beat the disease.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.