Man accused of stealing cruiser slipped through tiny opening - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of stealing cruiser slipped through tiny opening

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Prosecutors say a man charged with stealing a police cruiser in Maine slipped through an 11-by-11 inch opening while handcuffed to get into the driver's seat.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Lynch says video captured 22-year-old Tyler Tibbetts' maneuver during his arrest May 11.

Lynch tells WMTW-TV the opening between the front and back seats was "extraordinarily small" and she doesn't think "in anybody's wildest dreams" would an adult male be expected to fit through it.

Police say Tibbetts led officers on a chase in the stolen cruiser before abandoning the car in Garland, east of Dexter. He was later arrested after crashing a different car.

Tibbetts is facing multiple charges including theft and eluding police. He is being held without bail.

Jail records don't indicate if he has a lawyer.

