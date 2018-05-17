US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.61 pct. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US average mortgage rates at 7-year highs; 30-year 4.61 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week, marking their highest levels in seven years amid the peak home buying season.

The benchmark 30-year rate pushed toward the significant 5 percent level. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.61 percent, up from 4.55 percent last week. The new average rate was the highest since May 19, 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 4.02 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans climbed to 4.08 percent from 4.01 percent last week.

The latest indications of a strong economy and rising commodity prices - gasoline is at a four-year high - lifted yields on bonds and mortgage rates followed suit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

