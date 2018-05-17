Officer in ICU after being stabbed in neck, suspect charged

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Hartford police officer responding to a disturbance was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and critically injured Thursday morning by a woman who was being evicted from an apartment building, authorities said.

The veteran female officer was in critical condition after undergoing surgery at Hartford Hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, is in custody after being treated at a hospital for a stab wound to her hand, police said. She has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. It's unclear how the suspect was injured.

The name of the officer has not been released.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press show that the landlords of the Spectra Boutique Apartments had been trying to evict a woman who they say wandered the halls late at night and confronted other residents in a hostile manner, "making them fear for their safety."

The landlords filed the case against Augustin on May 2, saying she had been disturbing residents and disrupting business operations. They also alleged Augustin ordered food to be delivered, refused to respond to the delivery people, accused building staff of stealing the food and slandered staff on the internet.

In court records, Augustin denied the allegations. She was representing herself in the proceedings.

State court records show no criminal record for Augustin.

Two officers were initially dispatched to the apartment building shortly before 10 a.m. for a landlord-tenant dispute. The female officer was in the suspect's apartment when the suspect grabbed her in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, Foley said.

Two building maintenance workers who pulled the suspect off the officer, Foley said. The workers were "stressed out" after the stabbing and also needed medical attention, he said.

Foley said the officer suffered "life-threatening, life-altering" injuries.

"She's tough," Foley said. "She's been here a long time. Everyone loves her."

Police Chief David Rosado said the officer has been on the force for 12 years.

"This is obviously a difficult day for law enforcement," Rosado said. "It's a bleak reminder that it's a tough job and that it can go awry pretty quickly."

Mayor Luke Bronin agreed and said the violent incident was a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day.

"We are all so grateful for their service, for what they do to keep us safe and today I hope everyone will join us in saying their prayers for this officer and for her family," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.