18 acquitted in massive Brussels Airport 2013 diamond heist - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

18 acquitted in massive Brussels Airport 2013 diamond heist

BRUSSELS (AP) - A court has acquitted for lack of evidence 18 suspects accused of being involved in a massive 2013 diamond heist at Brussels Airport when tens of millions worth of gems were stolen from the hold of a departing Swiss-bound plane.

One other person, suspected of being the mastermind, will hear his case in court later.

Defense lawyer Nathalie Gallant said the "acquittal is the proof that prosecution failed to bring evidence on the involvement of each of the accused, and there were a lot of them."

The heist was estimated at $50 million at the time and was one of the biggest of recent times. It stunned the world with its clockwork precision of breaking into the high-security airport runway, driving up to the plane and, flashing guns, grabbing the diamonds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:29:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:45:15 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:45:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:44:54 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly