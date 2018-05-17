Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Visitors gather under open bomb-bay doors during a private viewing of the Memphis Belle, a Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress," at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. The World War I...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). The Memphis Belle, a Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress," is displayed for private viewing at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. The World War II bomber Memphis Belle is set to go o...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). United States Air Force (Ret.) Col. Howard Hunt, center, meets with Memphis Belle fans during the private viewing of the Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress" at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in ...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Veterans gather for a private viewing of the Memphis Belle, a Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress," at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. The World War II bomber Memphis Belle is set...

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Visitors gather for a private viewing of the Memphis Belle, a Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress," at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. The World War II bomber Memphis Belle is set...

By MITCH STACY

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Hundreds of visitors turned out to at the Air Force Museum to see the World War II bomber Memphis Belle, and the legendary aircraft rarely has looked better.

The plane went on public display at the museum near Dayton, Ohio, for the first time on Thursday morning after a restoration project that required 13 years and 55,000 hours of work.

After a brief ceremony, visitors crowded around the plane trying to get the best photos with their phones.

The B-17 "Flying Fortress" will anchor an extensive exhibit in the museum's World War II gallery, paying tribute to the thousands of men who served on B-17s on daylight bombing missions over Nazi-occupied Europe.

The plane was celebrated for being the first B-17 to survive 25 missions and return to the U.S.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.