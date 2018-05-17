Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut

By MITCH STACY
Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Hundreds of visitors turned out to at the Air Force Museum to see the World War II bomber Memphis Belle, and the legendary aircraft rarely has looked better.

The plane went on public display at the museum near Dayton, Ohio, for the first time on Thursday morning after a restoration project that required 13 years and 55,000 hours of work.

After a brief ceremony, visitors crowded around the plane trying to get the best photos with their phones.

The B-17 "Flying Fortress" will anchor an extensive exhibit in the museum's World War II gallery, paying tribute to the thousands of men who served on B-17s on daylight bombing missions over Nazi-occupied Europe.

The plane was celebrated for being the first B-17 to survive 25 missions and return to the U.S.

