Lawmaker accused of choking political rival at restaurant

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts state lawmaker has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.

The Lowell Sun reports that Sam Meas made the allegation against Democratic state Rep. Rady Mom in a police report filed May 8.

Meas alleges Mom responded angrily after he tapped his shoulder to say hello. Meas says Mom grabbed his neck and choked him, and pressed a fist into his rib cage.

Meas wasn't injured but is seeking a harassment order against Mom in court on Thursday.

Mom hasn't been charged.

Mom is an acupuncture therapist who in 2014 became the first Cambodian-American elected to a U.S. state Legislature.

A message left by The Associated Press at his Statehouse office wasn't immediately returned.

___

This story has been changed to correct the challenger's name to Sam Meas instead of Randy Meas.

___

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com

