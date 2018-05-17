Lack of paper trail a concern amid fears of election hacking

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
