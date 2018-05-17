Iran deal: Merkel cautious on compensation after US pullout - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Iran deal: Merkel cautious on compensation after US pullout

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media at an EU and Western Balkan heads of state summit at the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is signaling it won't be feasible to offer wide-ranging compensation to European companies affected by U.S. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.

President Donald Trump last week withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but European signatories vowed to salvage it. Merkel said Thursday after EU leaders met in Bulgaria that "all European Union member states still stand by this agreement."

But she was cautious about possible compensation for companies that do business with Iran. She said that "we can see whether we can give small and medium-sized companies certain relief. That is being examined."

However, Merkel added: "As for compensating all businesses in a comprehensive way for such measures by the United States of America, I think we cannot and must not create illusions."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawmaker accused of choking political rival at restaurant

    Lawmaker accused of choking political rival at restaurant

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:09:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:17:49 GMT
    A state lawmaker from Lowell has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.More >>
    A state lawmaker from Lowell has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.More >>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:56:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Business acquaintance of California blast victim arrested

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:13:57 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly