Ex-head of Cambridge Analytica to appear before UK committee

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns say the suspended head of the consultancy Cambridge Analytica has accepted a summons to appear before a committee.

Parliament's media committee said Thursday that Alexander Nix had accepted a summons to appear June 6. He had refused to appear before the committee last month, citing the ongoing investigation into the firm.

Meanwhile, the committee said the former director of the campaign pushing for Britain's departure from the European Union has refused a summons to appear.

The committee says that "is a first step which could result in a decision that a contempt of Parliament has been committed."

Parliament has the power to punish people for being disrespectful, though in practice its powers are limited.

