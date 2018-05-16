Free monthly yoga class for veterans on the USS KIDD

Free yoga classes are being held monthly for veterans at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum. Each class is hosted by Yoga with Brandi and USS KIDD Veterans Museum.

The class, partnering with Team RWB, is open to the public with the intention for veterans, first responders and their supporters to be introduced to some basic yoga stretches and breath work. These yoga poses require no previous yoga experience so it’s perfect for beginners.

CALM WARRIOR YOGA

Thursday, May 17

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum

305 River Rd. S.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you do not have one, a limited number of yoga mats will be provided.

Recent research has shown that many forms of yoga can improve your physical health and healing, as well as possibly reducing the effects of PTSD, anxiety, addictions, insomnia, and other mental conditions, in addition to increasing flexibility, balance, mobility, and strength.

Veterans, First Responders and their supporters are encouraged to try this yoga practice in the private, safe, non-intimidating environment with instructor, Brandi Hanson from Yoga with Brandi.

