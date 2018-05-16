Free dance classes for people with Parkinsons disease

A dance class for people with Parkinsons offers a way to empower the patients while they explore movement and music in ways that are stimulating, refreshing, and creative.
The classes are taught by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s ballet mistress, Susan Perlis, who was inspired by her husband who has Parkinsons.
Perlis received specialized training to teach movement to the Parkinsons community. She says she is thrilled to offer this free service to anyone who wants to benefit from this “moving” class.
DANCE FOR PARKINSONS
Classes are held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. These classes are designed for people with Parkinsons disease and their companions, offering a fun and creative outlet to them in the form of dance.
People suffering with Parkinson's disease benefit from participating with a renewed sense of physical, social, and emotional well-being.
