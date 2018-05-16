Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.
Dr. Jerome Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines jet headed Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.
Adams tweeted the call went out requesting a doctor. He didn't give details about the emergency, but says the person is now doing well and like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman confirmed the tweet came from Adams.
Adams, an anesthesiologist, was traveling to Mississippi ahead of public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant later tweeted back: "Nice job, Dr. Adams!"
