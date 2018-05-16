Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines jet headed Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted the call went out requesting a doctor. He didn't give details about the emergency, but says the person is now doing well and like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman confirmed the tweet came from Adams.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, was traveling to Mississippi ahead of public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant later tweeted back: "Nice job, Dr. Adams!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man pleads guilty to killing 4; cousin rejects plea deal

    Man pleads guilty to killing 4; cousin rejects plea deal

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:23:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-16 23:05:59 GMT
    (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>

  • North Carolina teachers demand better funding in large march

    North Carolina teachers demand better funding in large march

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-16 23:05:53 GMT
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>

  • Vegas Strip shooting witnesses described chaos, compassion

    Vegas Strip shooting witnesses described chaos, compassion

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:11:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-16 23:05:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas plan to release witness statements and off...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas plan to release witness statements and off...
    Police in Las Vegas plan to make public witness statements and officer reports about last year's mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds in the deadliest event of its kind modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police in Las Vegas plan to make public witness statements and officer reports about last year's mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds in the deadliest event of its kind modern U.S. history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly