Wynn Resorts: Dozens interviewed in sex harassment probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The chairwoman of the internal committee of Wynn Resorts looking into the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the casino operator's founder says more than 100 people have been interviewed in the investigation.

Pat Mulroy on Wednesday told shareholders gathered in Las Vegas for the company's annual meeting that the committee has also reviewed three million documents.

Company founder Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February after the Wall Street Journal reported that several women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. He denies the allegations.

No shareholders asked questions about the investigation.

Mulroy says the committee is also looking at policies and procedures hoping to create structures to prevent and avoid "future discrimination or harassment" at the company.

