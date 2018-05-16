College officials may face subpoenas from panel on closure - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

College officials may face subpoenas from panel on closure

(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, students walk on the campus of Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. The state attorney general's office said Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that the sale of the college to the University of ... (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, students walk on the campus of Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. The state attorney general's office said Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that the sale of the college to the University of ...
(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, students walk past Holbrook Hall on the campus of Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. The state attorney general's office said Tuesday, May 15 that the sale of the college to the Un... (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this April 6, 2018 photo, students walk past Holbrook Hall on the campus of Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. The state attorney general's office said Tuesday, May 15 that the sale of the college to the Un...

By BOB SALSBERG
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Top officials of a Massachusetts' college that is closing are declining to appear before a state Senate panel.

The head of a legislative committee says subpoenas could be issued to leaders of Mount Ida College if they refuse to appear at an oversight hearing.

Democratic Sen. Kathleen O'Connor Ives said it was "very disappointing" that the college's president, Barry Brown, and chief financial officer, Jason Potts, were not present for Wednesday's hearing.

The chairwoman of Mount Ida's board of trustees, Carmin Reiss, says there was no deception about the college's financial problems as the Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee tried to determine whether students and faculty at the small Newton campus were misled.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst has announced plans to purchase the school's assets for about $75 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Regulators file complaint against Nassar boss

    The Latest: Regulators file complaint against Nassar boss

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:49:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:51:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they...
    The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.More >>
    The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.More >>

  • Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia probe with father

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:18:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:50:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he...More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.More >>

  • Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

    Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:11:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:50:01 GMT
    In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.More >>
    In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly