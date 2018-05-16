Senate Democrats push to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the internet.
Back in December, the FCC repealed an Obama-era rule known as "net neutrality" rule, junking the principle of equal treatment for all web traffic.
The rule had prevented providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.
Telecommunications companies lobbied hard to overturn the rule, saying it discouraged investment and innovation.
The Senate is expected to pass a resolution from Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., that would reverse the FCC's decision. But the House isn't likely to take it up.
Still, Democrats see their effort as something that will energize young voters who value unfettered access to the internet.
