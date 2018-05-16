The Latest: Trump, Uzbekistan president talk Afghanistan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump, Uzbekistan president talk Afghanistan

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the White House (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is working closely with Uzbekistan on trade and military ties as he welcomes the nation's leader to the White House.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Shuff-KAHT' Meer-zee-YOH'-yef) is crediting Trump before an Oval Office meeting for "achieving outstanding results," including the passage of last year's tax overhaul.

Trump's reply: "I agree 100 percent."

Uzbekistan's leader says his country and the U.S. are developing a "new era" of cooperation.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The country sits on Afghanistan's northern border and provides a crucial supply route for U.S. forces.

___

12:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming the president of Uzbekistan to the White House for meetings expected to focus on trade and Afghanistan.

Trump greeted President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Shuff-KAHT' Meer-zee-YOH'-yef) at the entrance to the West Wing, marking the start of his first visit to the White House.

The two leaders were to hold talks in the Oval Office and then meet for a working lunch.

The Uzbekistan leader came to power in 2016 following the death of the country's longtime autocratic ruler.

The strategically placed country on Afghanistan's northern border provides a crucial supply route for the U.S. forces. The two leaders are expected to discuss Afghanistan, trade and security cooperation.

