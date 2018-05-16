APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required mining companies to prove they have enough money to clean up pollution.

The Idaho Conservation League, Earthworks and other groups on Wednesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. to review last year's move to drop the rule.

Earthjustice Attorney Amanda Goodin says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency action leaves taxpayers responsible for pollution that fouls waterways and endangers public health.

Mining industry representatives pushed hard to kill the rule.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt agreed with their argument that modern mining poses less risk for pollution despite a legacy of taxpayer-funded mine cleanups.

Under former President Barack Obama, the agency determined the opposite - that mining pollution remains an ongoing concern.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

    APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:08:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:39:15 GMT
    Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.More >>
    Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.More >>

  • Virginia Republicans at odds - and throats - in Trump era

    Virginia Republicans at odds - and throats - in Trump era

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:29:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:39:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo Republican primary senatorial candidate Corey Stewart, right, gestures as Del. Nick Freitas listens during a debate at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. The vicious tenor of the 2016...(AP Photo/Steve Helber). FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo Republican primary senatorial candidate Corey Stewart, right, gestures as Del. Nick Freitas listens during a debate at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. The vicious tenor of the 2016...
    The vicious tenor of the 2016 GOP presidential primary is being matched by Virginia's raucous congressional primaries.More >>
    The vicious tenor of the 2016 GOP presidential primary is being matched by Virginia's raucous congressional primaries.More >>

  • Teachers seeking more resources fill North Carolina streets

    Teachers seeking more resources fill North Carolina streets

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:31:43 GMT
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly