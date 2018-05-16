Retailers help nudge US stocks higher in early trade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Retailers help nudge US stocks higher in early trade

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe enjoys some fresh air outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wedne... (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe enjoys some fresh air outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wedne...

By ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writer

U.S. stock indexes are edging higher in early trading Wednesday, and Macy's is leading a retail sector rally. Food and beverage stocks and other consumer goods companies also posted gains. Energy stocks lagged as crude oil prices declined. Bond prices were little changed.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,718 as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow gained 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,742. The Nasdaq composite added 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,381. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,605.

RETAIL RALLY: Macy's jumped 6.3 percent to $31.81 after reporting quarterly results that were far better than analysts were expecting. The company said its Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury divisions as well as its flagship store brand all did well. Several other department store chains also moved higher. Norstrom added 0.6 percent to $50.16, while L Brands gained 2.4 percent to $34.12.

FIDO APPROVED: Abaxis vaulted 15.3 percent to $82.74 after the veterinary diagnostic products company agreed to be acquired by Zoetis.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 3.07 percent. On Tuesday, the yield climbed to its highest level in nearly seven years.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil gave up 38 cents to $70.93 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, shed 52 cents to $77.91 a barrel in London.

The slide in crude prices pulled down energy stocks. Phillips 66 shed 1.7 percent to $116.35.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.19 yen from 110.38 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1798 from $1.1847.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe rose. Germany's DAX gained 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 added 0.2 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.4 percent following new data showing that Japan's economy contracted in the first quarter. The Kospi in South Korea was essentially flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Inmate to be executed for San Antonio lovers' lane killing

    Inmate to be executed for San Antonio lovers' lane killing

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:34:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-05-16 15:43:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This May 9, 2018 photo shows Juan Edward Castillo at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. Castillo who is convicted of killing Tommy Garcia Jr. is set for execution Wednesday, May 16, 2...(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This May 9, 2018 photo shows Juan Edward Castillo at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. Castillo who is convicted of killing Tommy Garcia Jr. is set for execution Wednesday, May 16, 2...

    The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.

    More >>

    The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.

    More >>

  • 1 of 2 cousins pleads guilty to killing, burying 4 men

    1 of 2 cousins pleads guilty to killing, burying 4 men

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-16 04:23:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 15:42:57 GMT
    (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>

  • Teachers seeking more resources fill North Carolina streets

    Teachers seeking more resources fill North Carolina streets

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-05-16 15:42:53 GMT
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly