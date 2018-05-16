Trump meeting with Uzbekistan president to talk Afghanistan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump meeting with Uzbekistan president to talk Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is welcoming the president of Uzbekistan to the White House to discuss strengthening their economic ties and cooperation in Afghanistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (shak-vat mir-zee-vo-wave) is paying his first visit to the White House after a Tuesday evening stay at Blair House. The Trump administration hopes the visit will highlight warming relations between the two countries.

Uzbekistan was the home of a U.S. air base in the early days of the Afghanistan war but ties frayed amid U.S. criticism over human rights violations. The country still serves as a key link for U.S. supplies in Afghanistan.

The White House says Trump will note improving conditions in Uzbekistan but will call on the nation's leader to do more on human rights issues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
