The truth about juicing

When is a carrot not just a carrot? When it's a "twisted citrus-glazed carrot."

Humanity's search for a fountain of youth stretches back centuries, but modern scientists hope new research in dogs might be barking up the right tree.

Millions of U.S. seniors can now take part in a Medicare program designed to prevent prediabetes from progressing to type 2 diabetes.

For years, the drug Herceptin has helped women with an aggressive form of breast cancer beat the disease.

Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.

By Len Canter

HealthDay Reporter

(HealthDay News) -- Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.

Depending on the specific mixes you sip -- a vegetable blend, for instance -- juice can be a filling snack when you're on the go. But is juicing a way to lose weight and boost health?

Some juicing proponents claim that your body can better absorb nutrients in juice form. But there's no scientific evidence of this -- or that drinking only the juice of a fruit or vegetable is any healthier than eating the fruit or vegetable itself.

Another claim is that juicing gives your system a break from digesting fiber. But the fact is that most Americans fail to get enough fiber in their daily diet.

There's also a lot of talk about juicing to get rid of toxins. But many health experts say the body removes toxins on its own.

Juices may have some long-term health benefits -- grapefruit, lemon, celery and red grape juices have all been the subject of research. But while experts agree that juices are a good way to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet, they shouldn't be the only source of nutrients, as in a juice fast. No juice is a weight-loss miracle, and fruit juice in particular can cause spikes in blood sugar. Some fruit-based smoothies can also contain hundreds of calories.

If you like making your own juice blends, prepare only as much as you can drink at one time -- harmful bacteria can develop quickly. And if you're in the market for a new juicer, choose one that juices the entire fruit, or else add the pulp back in, to get needed fiber.

