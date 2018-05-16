Cousins could avoid trial in deaths of 4 men found on farm - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cousins could avoid trial in deaths of 4 men found on farm

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 21, will be in court on Wednesday for hearings seen as the final step in closing the matter.

Police found the missing men, ages 19 to 22, after a grueling, five-day search last July. Three were lit on fire and placed 12-feet (3-meters) deep in an oil tank converted into a pig roaster.

DiNardo allegedly lured them to his family's 90-acre (36-hectare) farm under the guise of making marijuana deals.

Kratz is charged in three of the deaths.

DiNardo is charged in all four. His lawyer says he confessed to avoid the death penalty.

