New Medicare perk: diabetes prevention

Between juice bars and high-powered home juicing machines, drinking your fruits and veggies has certainly gone mainstream.More >>
For years, the drug Herceptin has helped women with an aggressive form of breast cancer beat the disease.More >>
Millions of U.S. seniors can now take part in a Medicare program designed to prevent prediabetes from progressing to type 2 diabetes.More >>
Humanity's search for a fountain of youth stretches back centuries, but modern scientists hope new research in dogs might be barking up the right tree.More >>
British researchers have developed a molecule they claim could make colds a thing of the past.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.