It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner

By DAVID McFADDEN and COURTNEY COLUMBUS
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - The mayor of Baltimore cited experience and respect when she announced Darryl De Sousa as her choice for police commissioner.

At the time - not four months ago - De Sousa proudly described himself as a chess player who uses strategic thinking to avoid pitfalls.

Now De Sousa is out of the game, resigning in embarrassment for failing to file his taxes.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's already begun a national search for his successor.

