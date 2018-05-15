It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner

(Kim Hairston /The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimor...

By DAVID McFADDEN and COURTNEY COLUMBUS

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - The mayor of Baltimore cited experience and respect when she announced Darryl De Sousa as her choice for police commissioner.

At the time - not four months ago - De Sousa proudly described himself as a chess player who uses strategic thinking to avoid pitfalls.

Now De Sousa is out of the game, resigning in embarrassment for failing to file his taxes.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's already begun a national search for his successor.

