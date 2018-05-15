Japan's economy shrinks in January-March quarter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan's economy shrinks in January-March quarter

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the quarter through March, as private investment and public spending declined.

The Cabinet Office said Wednesday Japan's gross domestic product - the value of a nation's goods and services - dipped on-quarter 0.2 percent. The annualized rate, which is also seasonally adjusted, is what that decline would have been if it had continued the whole year.

Analysts had expected a decline. They say it is not likely to show a serious ongoing slowdown.

The Japanese economy has been relatively healthy in recent quarters, picking up from the doldrums that spanned previous decades, on extremely free lending and a government program designed to fight deflation - the continual spiraling down of prices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judges hear arguments, ask questions on immigration program

    Judges hear arguments, ask questions on immigration program

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 07:14:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:28:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

    The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

    More >>

    The Trump administration said it was forced to act because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

    More >>

  • It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner

    It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:52:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:25:11 GMT
    Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.More >>
    Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.More >>

  • Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:00:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:24:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly