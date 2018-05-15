Skin cancer screening events planned for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a month to raise awareness and prevention for the most common cancer in the United States.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting several Prevention on the Go Cancer Screening events this month. A visual exam will be performed by a physician. The event is open to all who have not had a physician perform a skin screening in the past 12 months.
SKIN CANCER SCREENING - GONZALES
Thursday, May 17
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Hospital 1014
St. Clare Blvd. #1040
Gonzales, LA
Register online
SKIN CANCER SCREENING – COVINGTON
Friday, May 25
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Northshore Food Bank 840
Covington, LA
Register online
SKIN CANCER SCREENING – LAPLACE
Thursday, May 31
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stage 1428 W. Airline Hwy
Laplace, LA
Register online
For more information on the screenings, call 888-616-4687.
SKIN CANCER (Source: American Cancer Society)
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center wants you to know the importance of examining your skin and having changes checked by your doctor. Skin cancer can be easily detected and is often curable if caught early.
PREVENT SKIN CANCER
