Skin cancer screening events planned for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a month to raise awareness and prevention for the most common cancer in the United States.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting several Prevention on the Go Cancer Screening events this month. A visual exam will be performed by a physician. The event is open to all who have not had a physician perform a skin screening in the past 12 months.

SKIN CANCER SCREENING - GONZALES

Thursday, May 17

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Hospital 1014

St. Clare Blvd. #1040

Gonzales, LA

Register online

SKIN CANCER SCREENING – COVINGTON

Friday, May 25

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northshore Food Bank 840

Covington, LA

Register online

SKIN CANCER SCREENING – LAPLACE

Thursday, May 31

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stage 1428 W. Airline Hwy

Laplace, LA

Register online

For more information on the screenings, call 888-616-4687.

SKIN CANCER (Source: American Cancer Society)

1/5 Americans will develop skin cancer in his/her lifetime

2-3 times more common in men than women

3 million Americans will be diagnosed this year

76,000 cases will be of melanoma

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center wants you to know the importance of examining your skin and having changes checked by your doctor. Skin cancer can be easily detected and is often curable if caught early.

PREVENT SKIN CANCER

Avoid tanning beds

Wear a hat

Wear sunglasses

Use SPF 30 or higher when outdoors

Wear SPF clothing

Do not burn

Seek shade during hottest hours of the day

