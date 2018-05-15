China, Airbus investigating blown-out windshield on plane - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China, Airbus investigating blown-out windshield on plane

CHENGDU, China (AP) - Chinese authorities and Airbus are investigating why a plane's cockpit window detached during a flight, forcing an emergency landing.

Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8633 was en route from Chongqing, China, to Lhasa, Tibet, on Monday morning when the cockpit window on the A319 jet broke off, according to the website of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The co-pilot's seatbelt prevented him from being sucked out of the plane.

The plane made an emergency landing in Chengdu, China. The co-pilot and a flight attendant suffered minor injuries, but none of the 27 passengers was injured, according to a post from Sichuan Airlines on Sina Weibo, which is China's version of Twitter.

Airbus said Tuesday it has assigned a team to investigate and will cooperate with Chinese authorities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:00:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:20:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>

  • Suspended schoolteacher shot dead in her mother's driveway

    Suspended schoolteacher shot dead in her mother's driveway

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:17:00 GMT
    A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.More >>
    A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:26:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:12:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly