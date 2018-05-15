Bridal Boot Camp offers brides-to-be fat burning before the big day

Woman’s Hospital is offering Bridal Boot Camp classes for women who want to get in shape for their wedding day.
Bridal Boot Camp offers a high intensity interval training designed to help women reach their wedding day goal.
BRIDAL BOOT CAMP
Classes are being scheduled May 22 through June 21. All Bridal Boot Camp classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Classes are given under the direction of a certified personal trainer. If you’re interested in scheduling a class, you can sign up online.
CAMP COSTS
Bridal party packages are also available. You can even include the Mother-of-the-Bride/Groom.
For more information, contact Donna Scales at 225-924-8944
