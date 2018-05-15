Bridal Boot Camp offers brides-to-be fat burning before the big day

Woman’s Hospital is offering Bridal Boot Camp classes for women who want to get in shape for their wedding day.

Bridal Boot Camp offers a high intensity interval training designed to help women reach their wedding day goal.

BRIDAL BOOT CAMP

Tuesdays & Thursdays

6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Woman's Center for Wellness, Fitness Entrance

Classes are being scheduled May 22 through June 21. All Bridal Boot Camp classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Classes are given under the direction of a certified personal trainer. If you’re interested in scheduling a class, you can sign up online.

CAMP COSTS

Class: $150.00

Employee: $135

Fitness member: $130

Bridal party packages are also available. You can even include the Mother-of-the-Bride/Groom.

For more information, contact Donna Scales at 225-924-8944

