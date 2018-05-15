Maine's highest court to hear appeal in fire that killed 6 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Maine's highest court to hear appeal in fire that killed 6

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's highest court will hear the appeal of a landlord convicted of code violations but acquitted of manslaughter in a fire that killed six people.

The Bangor Daily News reports arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Augusta.

Landlord Gregory Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The code violations Nisbet was convicted of were related to safety of the apartment building where the 2014 Portland blaze broke out.

Nisbet's lawyer, Luke Rioux, argued that the Maine fire code is unconstitutionally vague. Rioux has also claimed prosecutors broke the rules of evidence disclosure.

Rioux said Tuesday he believes the conviction was based on an incorrect legal standard.

Nisbet agreed to pay a $45,000 settlement in February to each victim's family, along with $30,000 to a survivor.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

