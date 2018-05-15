Group bike ride planned for Bike to Work Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Group bike ride planned for Bike to Work Day

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Bike BR Facebook page Source: Bike BR Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

May is National Bike Month and Bike Baton Rouge is encouraging riders to meet up to bike to work together on Wednesday, May 16.

National Bike to Work Day promotes the bicycle as a healthy and safe alternative for commuting to work.

BIKE TO WORK DAY EVENT

  • Wednesday, May 16
  • 7:15 a.m.
  • City Park

The meet and greet starts at 7:15 a.m. at City Park. Bike Baton Rouge is hosting the event for people who want to bike to work either to LSU or to downtown.

BIKE SAFETY TIPS

  • Wear a helmet to prevent brain injury
  • Bicyles are vehicles and must follow the rules of the road
  • Use bike safety hand signals
  • wear bright colors and reflective gear
  • Focus! No cell phones while riding your bike
  • Inspect your bike for safety

