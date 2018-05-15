Bike to Work Day honored with group bike ride to LSU and downtow - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bike to Work Day honored with group bike ride to LSU and downtown

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Bike to Work Day 2018 (Source: WAFB) Bike to Work Day 2018 (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

May is National Bike Month and several Baton Rouge area bike riders met for a morning bike ride to work on Wednesday, May 16.

The ride was organized by Lexlee’s Kids, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Capital Region Transportation Safety Coalition, Bike BR, BRPD, LSU PD, Bike Krewe, and Academy.

National Bike to Work Day promotes the bicycle as a healthy and safe alternative for commuting to work.

BIKE TO WORK DAY EVENT

  • Wednesday, May 16
  • 7:15 a.m.
  • City Park

The meet and greet starts at 7:15 a.m. at City Park. Bike Baton Rouge is hosting the event for people who want to bike to work either to LSU or to downtown.

BIKE SAFETY TIPS

  • Wear a helmet to prevent brain injury
  • Bicyles are vehicles and must follow the rules of the road
  • Use bike safety hand signals
  • wear bright colors and reflective gear
  • Focus! No cell phones while riding your bike
  • Inspect your bike for safety

There's also a contest happening this week for everyone that rides a bike to work. You can enter to win an Academy gift card. To qualify, post your selfie on your bike to Facebook and tag Lexlee's kids and Bike BR.

