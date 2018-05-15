Texas city of Arlington says it's out of bid for Amazon HQ2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The city of Arlington says it's "no longer moving forward" in the competition to become Amazon's second headquarters, and released details of its incentive package.

City spokeswoman Susan Schrock said Tuesday that Arlington realized it was "no longer a focus" in the process.

Arlington's pitch was included in the proposal for the Dallas-Fort Worth region, which included many area sites. Arlington says it "remains very supportive" of the region's ongoing effort to land the headquarters.

Amazon asked for proposals last year, and 20 areas are still in the running.

Arlington offered incentives estimated at $921 million, including a 10-year property tax abatement. It proposed the 200-plus-acre Globe Life Park, soon-to-be-former home of the Texas Rangers baseball team, as the potential site.

Amazon.com didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

