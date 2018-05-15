3rd annual Yoga on the Lawn event to raise money for cancer patient care

The 3rd Annual Yoga on the Lawn event is scheduled for June 9. The event promises fun, exercise, and relaxation. All proceeds benefit Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

“What’s so great about this event is that we’re able to introduce people to yoga and help raise funds that will directly support cancer patients and their families locally,” said April Hill, owner, Yoglates II South, and one of the founders of Yoga on the Lawn.

3rd ANNUAL YOGA ON THE LAWN

Saturday, June 9

9 a.m. to noon

Mockler Beverage Company

11811 Reiger Road

WHAT TO BRING

Yoga mats

Appetite

Zen

Classes will be led by Yoglates II South, food bites provided by Ruffino’s, ice cream by Red River Bank and beer from Mockler Beverage Company. Free skin cancer screenings will be provided by Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Tickets for Yoga on the Lawn are $40 prior to the event and $50 at the door. A limited number of VIP spots are available for $100. You can also sign up ten of your friends or family as a team and showcase your spirit with T-shirts, props or other fun ways to show unity in the fight against cancer.

You can purchase tickets online. If you have more information, call Chrissy Dupuy at 225-215–1221 or cdupuy@marybird.com.

Proceeds from Yoga on the Lawn will help transform cancer care by advancing prevention, research, survivorship, innovation, teamwork and patient assistance at the Cancer Center.

“My dear friend and fellow Yoglates instructor, Tanie Bush, received incredible care from the Cancer Center and it is an honor to host this event for her and all of those affected by cancer in our community,” said Hill.

