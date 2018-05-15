Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota

PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) - Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.

Mountrail County Sheriff Ken Halverson announced last week that a container of ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher had been lost near Parshall, on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Minot Air Force Base spokeswoman Danielle Lucero tells The Bismarck Tribune that personnel exhausted efforts to find the missing ammunition over the weekend.

The Air Force says the ammunition is safe as long as the container is intact. Halverson has said the ammunition won't operate in another device without "catastrophic failure."

The military has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox says he understands "accidents happen."

