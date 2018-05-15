Poland ready to end extensive logging in pristine old forest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Poland ready to end extensive logging in pristine old forest

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File). In a Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, people take part in a protest against large-scale government logging in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. Poland’s environment authorities say that a decision has been taken to off... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File). In a Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, people take part in a protest against large-scale government logging in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. Poland’s environment authorities say that a decision has been taken to off...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's environment authorities say a decision has been made to stop the extensive logging in one of Europe's oldest forests that has been declared illegal by a top European Union court.

The Environment Ministry said Tuesday that Minister Henryk Kowalczyk has ordered the government's 2017 permission for the increased felling of trees in the Bialowieza Forest to be halted by the top forestry official, a move expected this week.

It was the Polish government's official reaction to a ruling last month by the European Court of Justice that said the increased logging was against EU environmental laws. Poland has vowed to abide by the ruling.

The controversial logging was ordered by the previous minister, who argued it was to stop a bark beetle infestation. Environmentalists questioned that, suspecting profit motives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    AP-NORC Poll: Young adults feel stress of long-term care

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:14:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:31:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>
    Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.More >>

  • More US adults try vaping but current use is down, data show

    More US adults try vaping but current use is down, data show

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:50:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:30:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. A study released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 found that one in seven U.S. adults have tried e-cigarettes, an increase in recent years o...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. A study released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 found that one in seven U.S. adults have tried e-cigarettes, an increase in recent years o...
    New research shows 1 in 7 US adults has tried e-cigarettes but current use is down.More >>
    New research shows 1 in 7 US adults has tried e-cigarettes but current use is down.More >>

  • Report finds cases of STDs reach all-time high in California

    Report finds cases of STDs reach all-time high in California

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:04:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-05-15 17:30:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...
    A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.More >>
    A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly