US hits head of Iran's central bank with terror sanctions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US hits head of Iran's central bank with terror sanctions

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is designating the head of Iran's central bank as a terrorist and hitting him with sanctions intended to further isolate Iran from the global financial system.

The Treasury Department accuses Valiollah Seif of helping transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. Seif is the governor of the Iranian central bank. He's being named a "specially designated global terrorist."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) says Seif "covertly funneled" money from the Iran's Revolutionary Guards through al-Bilad Islamic Bank in Iraq to help Hezbollah. The Iraqi bank and its chairman is also being punished with sanctions.

The U.S. says it's also imposing so-called secondary sanctions on Seif. That means anyone who does business with him could be cut off from the U.S. financial system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-05-14 06:34:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:53:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • Casinos: Las Vegas won't hurt from sports betting decision

    Casinos: Las Vegas won't hurt from sports betting decision

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 07:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:53:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...(AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...
    Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.More >>
    Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:26:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:53:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly