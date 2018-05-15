APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ... (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police looking for the remains of up to seven girls who have been missing for decades stopping digging Tuesday in suburban Detroit, suspending a multi-day effort while they decide whether to search elsewhere in Michigan or resume the excavation in roughly the same area.

Authorities repeatedly have said they're confident they will solve the cold cases, raising the hopes of anxious family members who are desperate to learn what happened to their loved ones. The timeout could last a week, Warren Mayor James Fouts told The Associated Press.

Police tape was taken down and three heavy machines were silent Tuesday.

"They decided to stop and evaluate," said Fouts, whose police department is leading the investigation.

The search began a week ago in Macomb County's Macomb Township, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit. The site is roughly 25 acres (100,000 sq. meters) of woods and open fields, not far from a residential neighborhood. Crews have clawed at just a portion.

Police were inspired to dig after talking to a prisoner, Arthur Ream, who was locked up in 2008 for slaying a 13-year-old girl. Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found a decade ago near the same woods. Police interviewed Ream after fellow prisoners said he boasted about killing four to six other people. Police said he failed a lie-detector test.

Fouts said police will decide whether to dig again at the same site or take the search elsewhere in Macomb County or to northern Michigan. He didn't disclose what investigators might know about those locations.

Konnie Beyma, whose 12-year-old sister, Kimberly King, disappeared in 1979, was at the dig Monday and expressed confidence in police. She wants to find her sister's remains and bury them in Kentucky.

"They are very certain, and we are almost there," Beyma said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • RFK Jr: Connecticut court's Skakel decision an 'exoneration'

    RFK Jr: Connecticut court's Skakel decision an 'exoneration'

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-15 13:06:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:18:43 GMT
    Robert Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court's ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an "exoneration.".More >>
    Robert Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court's ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an "exoneration.".More >>

  • Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

    Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:23 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:16:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.

    More >>

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys say the invasion-of-privacy case was crumbling under lack of evidence when the charge was dropped.

    More >>

  • Casinos: Las Vegas won't hurt from sports betting decision

    Casinos: Las Vegas won't hurt from sports betting decision

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-05-15 07:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-05-15 15:18:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...(AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...
    Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.More >>
    Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly