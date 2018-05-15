French ex-budget minister sentenced to 2 years for tax fraud

By Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - A former French budget minister, who was in charge of fighting tax evasion in the country, has been again convicted of tax fraud and money laundering but received a reduced sentence at his appeal trial.
A Paris appeals court on Tuesday sentenced Jerome Cahuzac to two years in prison for hiding his wealth in tax havens around the world, in one of the biggest political scandals in the last decade in France.
Cahuzac, who served under former socialist President Francois Hollande in 2012-2013, was also fined 300,000 euros ($360,000) and banned from running for office for five years.
The 65-year-old former cosmetic surgeon had been given a three-year sentence in his first trial in 2016.
His lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, praised the appeal ruling as a "balanced decision."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>