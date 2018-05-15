RFK Jr: Connecticut court's Skakel decision an 'exoneration'

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Robert Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court's ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an "exoneration."
Kennedy said on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday that he has recently spoken to Skakel, who was "elated" by the court's ruling May 4.
Skakel was convicted in 2002 of fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in 1975, when they were teenage neighbors in Greenwich. He was freed on $1.2 million bail in 2013 when a lower court judge overturned his conviction.
Connecticut's high court reinstated the conviction in 2016, but reversed itself this month.
Robert Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday multiple people had placed Skakel 5 miles away at the time of the killing, and police have refused to investigate other suspects, including one person who confessed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.More >>
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>
Nearly all public school teachers report spending personal money on school supplies, average payment of about $480 is far more than the existing $250 deduction.More >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyMore >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.More >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodMore >>