Home Depot's 1Q profit overshadowed by same-store sales

ATLANTA (AP) - Home Depot is reporting strong first-quarter profits, though sales at comparable stores was weaker than most had expected, as was revenue.

The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.4 billion, or $2.08 per share. That's 2 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $24.95 billion, just short of analyst projections for $25.2 billion.

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. slipped about 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

