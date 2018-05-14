Ride your bike with the mayor at Family Fit Day

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Healthy BR, BREC, Humana, Ochsner Health System, and Our Lady of the Lake invite residents to attend the 5th Annual Baton Rouge Family Fit Day on Saturday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park.

“Family Fit Day is our chance to showcase the abundance of healthy lifestyle resources our parish has to offer,” said Mayor Broome. “Each year, we look forward to bringing community partners from across the parish together to promote holistic, healthy habits for adults and children in our community.”

Family Fit Day activities include runs, walks (for people and pets), and bike rides. Organizations will also offer fitness classes such as Zumba, yoga, and karate, healthy cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, bike safety classes, and much more.

Family Fit Day 2018 will also feature two new events. “Bike with the Mayor” offers participants the opportunity to bike alongside Mayor Broome, EMS paramedics, and representatives from Bike Baton Rouge and Front Yard Bikes around the City Park Golf Course. Riders should bring their own bicycles in order to participate.

This year’s event will also include the Inaugural Family Fit Day 4k in partnership with Sports BR.

The 4K race kicks off the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. The run will start and finish on Perkins Road adjacent to City Park. Participants will make two loops around City Park on East Lakeshore Drive and Dalrymple Drive to complete the 4k (2.48 miles).

FAMILY FIT DAY 4K

Saturday, May 19

7:45 a.m. – Packet pickup

8:30 a.m. – race begins

BREC’s City Park

1515 Dalrymple Drive

Registration fee: $20

Register online

Registration is required to participate in the Family Fit Day 4K. There will be a chance to register on race day. The race will not be timed.

Registration is $20 and includes a personal pedometer compliments of HealthyBR and Humana. T-shirts are given to all participants who complete the 4K course.

Local non-profits benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K! Each registrant chooses a non-profit beneficiary of your registration; $15 of your registration goes to your non-profit, $5 goes to HealthyBR.

The following charities are registered to benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K:

CHARITIES

Abounding Love Ministries

Adult Literacy Advocates

Anna's Grace Foundation

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

Deaf Focus

Fathers On A Mission

Forum 35

Maison des Amies of Louisiana

March of Dimes Baton Rouge

SportsBR Foundation

STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response)

Healthy BR will provide restrooms, drinking water, giveaways, and more. All events are open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants will receive a free fitness tracker that tracks time, steps walked, distance, and calories burned. Any participant who walks 2,000 steps or visits 15 tents on the day of the event will receive a free Family Fit Day t-shirt.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

8:30am – Family Fit Day Kickoff

8:45am – Family Fit Day 4k Begins

9:00am – Zumba Class

9:30am – Line Dancing

10am – Fitness Class

10:30am – Karate Class

10:55 am – Greetings by Mayor Broome

11am – Bike with the Mayor

11am – Hula Hoop Contest

11:30am – Kids/Family Yoga

11:50 am – Raffle

*Grand prize is a bicycle from Mid City Bikes.

