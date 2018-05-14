Ride your bike with the mayor at Family Fit Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ride your bike with the mayor at Family Fit Day

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Healthy BR Source: Healthy BR
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Healthy BR, BREC, Humana, Ochsner Health System, and Our Lady of the Lake invite residents to attend the 5th Annual Baton Rouge Family Fit Day on Saturday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park.

“Family Fit Day is our chance to showcase the abundance of healthy lifestyle resources our parish has to offer,” said Mayor Broome. “Each year, we look forward to bringing community partners from across the parish together to promote holistic, healthy habits for adults and children in our community.”

Family Fit Day activities include runs, walks (for people and pets), and bike rides. Organizations will also offer fitness classes such as Zumba, yoga, and karate, healthy cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, bike safety classes, and much more.

Family Fit Day 2018 will also feature two new events. “Bike with the Mayor” offers participants the opportunity to bike alongside Mayor Broome, EMS paramedics, and representatives from Bike Baton Rouge and Front Yard Bikes around the City Park Golf Course. Riders should bring their own bicycles in order to participate.

This year’s event will also include the Inaugural Family Fit Day 4k in partnership with Sports BR.

The 4K race kicks off the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. The run will start and finish on Perkins Road adjacent to City Park. Participants will make two loops around City Park on East Lakeshore Drive and Dalrymple Drive to complete the 4k (2.48 miles).

FAMILY FIT DAY 4K

  • Saturday, May 19
  • 7:45 a.m. – Packet pickup
  • 8:30 a.m. – race begins
  • BREC’s City Park
  • 1515 Dalrymple Drive
  • Registration fee: $20
  • Register online

Registration is required to participate in the Family Fit Day 4K. There will be a chance to register on race day. The race will not be timed.

Registration is $20 and includes a personal pedometer compliments of HealthyBR and Humana. T-shirts are given to all participants who complete the 4K course.

Local non-profits benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K! Each registrant chooses a non-profit beneficiary of your registration; $15 of your registration goes to your non-profit, $5 goes to HealthyBR.

The following charities are registered to benefit from the Family Fit Day 4K:

CHARITIES

  • Abounding Love Ministries
  • Adult Literacy Advocates
  • Anna's Grace Foundation
  • Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
  • Deaf Focus
  • Fathers On A Mission
  • Forum 35
  • Maison des Amies of Louisiana
  • March of Dimes Baton Rouge
  • SportsBR Foundation
  • STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response)

Healthy BR will provide restrooms, drinking water, giveaways, and more. All events are open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants will receive a free fitness tracker that tracks time, steps walked, distance, and calories burned. Any participant who walks 2,000 steps or visits 15 tents on the day of the event will receive a free Family Fit Day t-shirt.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

  • 8:30am – Family Fit Day Kickoff
  • 8:45am – Family Fit Day 4k Begins
  • 9:00am – Zumba Class
  • 9:30am – Line Dancing
  • 10am – Fitness Class
  • 10:30am – Karate Class
  • 10:55 am – Greetings by Mayor Broome
  • 11am – Bike with the Mayor
  • 11am – Hula Hoop Contest
  • 11:30am – Kids/Family Yoga
  • 11:50 am – Raffle

*Grand prize is a bicycle from Mid City Bikes.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly